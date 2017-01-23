ADS Introduces New Large-Diameter High-Performance Pipe

HILLIARD, Ohio – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of water management solutions, today announced its latest breakthrough in storm water pipe technology, HPXR 75. This new technology provides heightened levels of stiffness, is available in a range of sizes, and yields significant cost benefits for customers compared to alternative products.

“ADS continues to address critical infrastructure challenges through the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative suite of storm water solutions,” said Joe Chlapaty, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ADS. “HPXR 75 complements our existing solution set by allowing customers to strategically focus capital on high performance products that offer cost savings and extended design service life.”

Chlapaty continued, “The HPXR 75 product will enable us to make significant inroads in the large and growing infrastructure and public construction markets for larger diameter storm pipe. The construction industry is seeking product options with improved service characteristics, installation durability and increased joint performance; the HPXR 75 product line will directly address those needs.”

ADS internally developed and designed HPXR 75, continuing an innovative legacy that includes N-12, HP, Nyloplast and StormTech. The revolutionary design of the pipe incorporates a corrugated polypropylene pipe with a smooth outer wall that incorporates oriented fiberglass reinforcement, creating a pipe with increased stiffness, approximately 75 pii, and installation performance. The product will be available in diameters ranging from 30 to 60 inches, and 13 and 20 foot lengths.

HPXR 75 will allow for a broad range of backfill materials and installation conditions, reducing costs while increasing installation speed with confidence of consistent line and grade. The watertight bell and spigot exceeds ASTM D3212 and complies with ASTM F477.

For additional information, contact any local ADS office or go to: www.ads-pipe.com.