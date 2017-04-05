Agru America Opens Large-Diameter-Pipe Production Facility in Charleston, SC

Georgetown, South Carolina – Agru America’s newest manufacturing center in Charleston, South Carolina aimed at meeting the international demand for next-generation large diameter HDPE pipes commenced production in early April 2017. The facility, located on Charleston Harbor, is producing AGRULINE pipes with dimensions of up to OD 2500 mm (98.4 in.) designed for high volume flow applications including gas, potable water, and wastewater.

Agru produces the large diameter piping systems from PE100, PE100-RC or PE4710 resins allowing for better long-term hydraulic properties, which save operation costs and provide high resistance to corrosion, wear and tear and UV radiation. These properties, together with the system’s fast and efficient installation, make AGRULINE large diameter pipes the perfect solution for both on- and offshore projects.

Heavy-Duty Dimensions

With pipes available up to OD 2500 mm (98.4 in.) and 600 m (1,968 ft.) in length and associated fittings, the AGRULINE piping system is designed for high volume flow applications such as cooling water intakes for power plants, large sewage systems, sea water desalination or mining jobs. The ductility of PE withstands water hammers and pressure surges, where other materials would crack or burst. AGRULINE large diameter pipes are available in a wide range of SDRs in accordance with recognized ISO or ASTM International pressure rating procedures.

Outstanding Life Span

The AGRULINE large diameter piping system is made from tough, durable extruded polyethylene, which never corrodes. This proven maintenance-free design saves operating costs compared to other solutions made from metallics or concrete. Furthermore, the high abrasion and UV radiation resistance ensure a prolonged life span. The most important part of a piping system is the internal surface, which is responsible for a smooth hydraulic flow. AGRULINE provides the advantages of PE, which means that internal bio-growth and incrustations are virtually non-existent, offering the best long-term hydraulic properties.

Fast, Efficient Installation

Polyethylene is highly flexible, lightweight and easily welded. These characteristics result in superior laying properties, allowing various installation methods both on- and offshore. The flexibility and superior toughness of AGRULINE large diameter PE pipe provide for a reliable and efficient sinking process for offshore installation. Despite their enormous size, AGRULINE large diameter pipes are lightweight, reducing transport and installation costs on-site.

Job Site Cost-Effectiveness

For best-in-class logistics and overall job site efficiency, Agru’s new production facility in Charleston, SC allows extrusion of up to 600 m (1,968 ft.) long pipe strings right into the harbor. Such long pipelines can save significant joining and labor costs during installation since job-site welding can be minimized or eliminated entirely. Thanks to their buoyancy in water when both ends are sealed, these pipe strings can be towed by vessels worldwide over the oceans to their final destinations. The Charleston facility can also ship pipe using more traditional logistics such as truck or rail as warranted by project requirements.

About Agru America Inc.

Since 1988, Georgetown, SC–based Agru America, Inc. has been the world’s leading manufacturer of flat die extrusion geomembranes, geonets, geocomposites, geotextiles, geosynthetic clay liners, concrete protective liners and fittings. The company also supplies vertical barrier systems and large diameter piping systems for the U.S. and international markets. Agru America’s state-of-the-art products include Agru Smooth Liner® / MicroSpike® (structured textured products), Super Gripnet®, and Drain Liner® in both LLDPE and HDPE. Agru America is part of Alois Gruber GmbH, an Austrian family-owned business since 1948 with production facilities in Austria, the U.S., Germany, China and India, and distribution in over 80 countries worldwide. The company’s website can be found at www.agruamerica.com.