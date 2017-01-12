Burns & McDonnell Hires Paul Sherman to Lead Mitigation Bank Acquisition and Planning « Previous janicek • January 12, 2017











BREA, California – Paul Sherman has joined Burns & McDonnell to lead the firm’s national mitigation bank acquisition and planning effort. Mitigation banking preserves, enhances, restores or creates a conservation within the environment to compensate for unavoidable impacts of development — an alternative approach that can benefit project developers and landowners.

“Burns & McDonnell is committing resources to mitigation bank development in order to offer more cost-effective restoration opportunities to clients,” says Mark Van Dyne, vice president of the firm’s Environmental Studies & Permitting group. “Whether it’s a turn-key solution, bank credit or an experienced consultant team, we can offer the resources clients need at every stage of a project, while also protecting and conserving a variety of important habitats.”

As project manager, Sherman is responsible for project acquisition and coordinating large-scale restoration initiatives. He also leads the development of financial underwriting requirements, regional market and project-specific pro formas, property negotiation and acquisition, project budget and timeline oversight, land use entitlements, environmental liability resolution, and identifying and resolving property rights issues.

“Paul is an incredible addition to our diverse team of professionals,” says Renita Mollman, Burns & McDonnell vice president and general manager of the Southern California office. “He is leading the way in the industry with mitigation bank acquisition and planning — an ever-growing need for our clients.”

Sherman has more than 20 years of experience with managing complex acquisition, land use entitlement and construction projects. Within the past three years, he has successfully helped achieve a range of terrestrial and aquatic restoration objectives valued at more than $100 million.

“I am focused on the critical path items that need to meet environmental regulations and an investor’s requirements,” says Sherman. “As those regulations continue evolving, our team is ready to partner with clients to help move their essential infrastructure and construction projects along, while preserving our wetlands.”

Sherman received a bachelor’s degree in environmental policy analysis and planning from UC Davis. He also is the co-inventor of the Organic Waste Material Treatment System (United States Patent 7316921) — a multi-stage process and system for treating organic waste materials.

Source: Burns & McDonnell