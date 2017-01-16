Campbell Scientific Releases CR310 Datalogger

LOGAN, UTAH–Campbell Scientific, a maker of research-grade measurement instruments for over 40 years, is releasing an innovative new data-acquisition product: the CR310 measurement and control datalogger. The CR310 is the newest addition to the CR300 series and has the same capabilities of the CR300 datalogger, with the addition of removable connectors and an integrated 10/100 Ethernet connection.

A multi-purpose, compact, low-cost measurement and control datalogger, the CR310 is designed for making highly accurate measurements in the most unforgiving environments and is ideally suited for all environmental applications, including weather, water, structural, and renewable energy. This entry level datalogger, with its rich instruction set, can measure most analog or serial hydrological, water quality, meteorological, and industrial sensors.

The CR310 includes an integrated Ethernet interface, making it ideal for machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-things (IoT) applications requiring internet-connected remote monitoring and control. Simple connection to external wireless devices enables remote communication with satellite, cellular, and licensed radios. The CR310 is also available with optional integrated WIFI and license free radios for wireless networking. Providing complete compatibility with a variety of measurement and communication protocols, the CR310 supports TCP/IP, Modbus, DNP3, SDI-12, HTTP, FTP, and Email.

The CR310 has the greatest cost-to-performance ratio of any Campbell Scientific dataloggers. For increased analog measurement accuracy and resolution, it has a 24-bit analog to digital converter, and high-speed processor. With 30MB, there is plenty of non-volatile flash memory for storage.

The CR300-series dataloggers are programmed with Campbell Scientific’s LoggerNet software, which includes a point-and-click program generator and a network planner for graphical layout of devices.

Campbell Scientific’s history of developing innovative products began in the 1970s, as one of the first to offer low-power, high-precision dataloggers for use in the field. The company has developed increasingly powerful dataloggers to satisfy customers’ measurement needs. To date, Campbell Scientific has manufactured more than 300,000 dataloggers.

Campbell Scientific has a reputation as a worldwide leader in dataloggers, data-acquisition systems, and measurement and control products. To learn more about Campbell Scientific, Inc., or to ask questions of the company’s highly trained technical and sales support team, please visit www.campbellsci.com.