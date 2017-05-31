60 YEARS OF BOMAG: THE SUCCESS STORY CONTINUES

Ridgeway, S.C., May 30, 2017 – BOMAG GmbH, the specialist in road construction and asphalt and soil compaction, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. The company’s focus on innovation, quality, user-friendly products and the highest level of service has transformed a small business into a successful global manufacturer of construction machinery. BOMAG – founded in the town center of Boppard/Rhine in Germany in October 1957 – now employs approximately 2,200 employees and generates annual revenue of about € 700 million. The company has production plants in Germany, Italy, Brazil, the United States and China.

“We are proud of what BOMAG has achieved up to now and the many innovations which have been accepted by customers all over the world, which have made BOMAG the global market leader in our core business of asphalt and soil compaction”, says Jörg Unger, President – FAYAT Road Equipment Division. “Above all, this has been made possible by the commitment of our highly qualified employees, who give us their best every day and are never simply satisfied with what has already been achieved.”

Focused on the Customer

One of the most important pillars of this 60-year success story is customer orientation and placing the customer first. Since its founding, BOMAG has placed great importance on developing close partnerships on an equal footing. “No matter where we are in the world, BOMAG always maintains its focus on the customers’ needs. This close market proximity together with the highest level of local service for the machines is one of our greatest strengths, and this will not change in the future”, says Unger.

The results of these developmental partnerships with customers are products that meet not only market requirements but also especially those of the user. Machines with a long service life and low servicing requirements and control systems that are easy to operate make construction and compaction work more productive. The high compaction power plus BOMAG’s world leading measurement technology save contractors significant fuel costs and time.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Continuous Product Innovation

To lead the way in road construction and soil compaction in the coming decades, BOMAG continues to invest strongly in research, development, education and training and launches an average of 15 new products onto the market each year.

Premiered in 2017, the new BOMAG BW 28 RH pneumatic tired roller features a cab design modeled on the head of a hammerhead shark, providing the driver, for the first time, with a clear view of the top of the wheels and allowing for more precise work on asphalt edges and joints. Weight options for the new BW 28 RH are also new. The roller is available with a range of precise operating weights from 18,960 to 61,730 lb (8.6 to 28 t). In addition, a newly developed brake pedal, which spans the entire width of the driver’s stand, offers more comfort and safety and can be safely and directly accessed at all times.

At CONEXPO-CON/AGG in March, BOMAG introduced its most powerful cold milling machine, the BM 2200/75, to the North American market. Boasting a powerful 760.3-hp (567-kW) diesel engine, the new BM 2200/75 delivers high-performance milling of half-lane widths reaching 86.6 in (2,200 mm) at precise milling depths reaching 13.8 in (350 mm). A range of quick-change milling drum options are available, featuring BOMAG’s unique BMS15 tooth holder system that lowers wear to extend service life by up to 30% over other cutting systems. Due to the holder’s quick-change deign, a full set of teeth can be changed in about 25% of the time as conventional systems to increase machine uptime availability.

The new BOMAG RS 500 Recycler/Stabilizer advances operating safety and improves material gradation in road recycling applications. Its exclusive offsetting rotor design allows the rotor housing to be shifted to either side of the RS 500, reaching beyond the wheel’s edge, so the machine can safely stabilize soil on slopes and recycle asphalt up to the road’s edge without requiring the wheels to drive in marginal ground conditions. The machine’s exclusive FLEXMIX technology features an adjustable door just above the rear discharge door that moves at the operator’s command to provide flexible mixing of material inside the rotor chamber, giving the operator precise control over material gradation.

In September of this year, BOMAG’s popular “Innovation Days” customer event will be held at the new Customer and Training Center in Germany. The growing headquarters in Boppard have been expanded to include a modern demo site with an outdoor area for machine demonstrations and presentations. This is connected to a training center with training rooms and workshops.