AED Announces The Next Chapter of the Association’s Government Affairs Program

As the next step in the evolution for AED’s government affairs program, Daniel Fisher, who currently resides as senior director of government affairs for AED, will soon take on the leadership role as vice president of government affairs for the association.

Fisher, will become an employee of AED effective Jan 30. As of that date, Obadal, Filler, MacLeod & Klein (OFM&K) will cease to represent AED.

Prior to joining AED’s leadership team, Fisher served as senior managing associate at OFM&K, where he provided client advocacy services, public policy counsel, and strategic advice on legislative and regulatory matters. In this role, he also specialized in transportation (aviation, surface), tax, trade, energy, water infrastructure, workforce development, and other policy issues impacting construction equipment markets and business operations.

Fisher has significant Capitol Hill experience, including serving as a Senate Judiciary Committee counsel for Sen. Arlen Specter, where he was on the legal team that handled the confirmation of two U.S. Supreme Court Justices.

We thank Christian Klein and OFM&K for their dedicated and excellent service for so many years. We look forward to Daniel joining our AED team and building upon past successes as the association’s advocacy program continues to be the voice of the construction equipment industry in our nation’s capital.