AED’s McGuire: Chao Confirmation Puts Us Closer to Infrastructure Solution

WASHINGTON – Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors, issued the following statement following the Senate’s confirmation of Elaine Chao to be U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

“AED congratulates Elaine Chao on her confirmation to serve as President Trump’s Transportation Secretary. Unfortunately, Secretary Chao is inheriting an untenable situation—a neglected transportation infrastructure and a Highway Trust that’s set for insolvency. After years of underinvestment, Secretary’s Chao’s leadership is needed more than ever to implement President Trump’s bold infrastructure vision.”

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

“The construction equipment industry is ready to rebuild the country. Our leaders can’t sit by and watch our nation’s infrastructure continue to crumble, our international competitiveness suffer, and economic growth sputter, as the federal government continues to put off tough decisions for the next generation. I’m confident that with Secretary Chao at the helm of the Department of Transportation, we’re one step closer to a bold, innovative plan to rebuild America.”