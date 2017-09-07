AEM Members Step Up to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas late last month and caused substantial damage and devastation over the course of a few days, leaving hundreds of thousands fighting to save their flooded homes, flattened communities and waterlogged possessions.

The strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade, the storm killed more than 60 people, dumped more than 50 inches of rain and caused damages estimated as high as $180 billion. In the days since, floodwaters have receded and many large Texas employers, universities and transit services have reopened or began their services. However, a significant percentage of the Houston area’s 6.6 million residents remain unable go back to work as they deal with the aftermath of the storm.

Thankfully, a wealth of large-scale relief efforts are under way to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and AEM and its member companies were compelled to support those efforts in a number of ways: