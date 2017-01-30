AEM Relaunches IMakeAmerica.com

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers today relaunched IMakeAmerica.com to serve as its grassroots advocacy platform during the 115th Congress and the Trump administration.

The new IMakeAmerica.com will continue to serve manufacturing voters by giving them a platform to take action on the issues that affect their jobs, communities and industry. It features information about the equipment manufacturing industry’s economic impact on the national economy and the economies of all 50 states, and it provides new tools for supporters to connect with elected officials as well as resources to help AEM’s members engage and mobilize their employees around issues that affect their industry.

“We are excited to bring the latest version of IMakeAmerica.com to our more than 40,000 grassroots supporters and 950 AEM member companies,” said Kip Eideberg, Vice President of Public Affairs & Advocacy. “This new advocacy platform will provide a one-stop-shop for our members and their employees to connect with their elected officials and help us advance policies that strengthen and grow our industry.”

I Make America is the grassroots advocacy program of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the national trade association representing the $159 billion equipment manufacturing industry. The program is entering its seventh year of connecting equipment manufacturers with elected officials through factory visits, advocacy events on Capitol Hill and grassroots outreach and mobilization.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

In tandem with the launch of the redeveloped grassroots advocacy platform, AEM also unveiled a new digital advertising campaign urging President Trump to make good on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure. AEM will roll out display and video advertising campaigns in the Washington, D.C. area in the coming weeks encouraging the Trump administration to “start with infrastructure.”

The ads will run on D.C. news websites over the next several weeks.