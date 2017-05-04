AEM’s Megan Tanel receives Woman of Achievement Award

MILWAUKEE (May 3, 2017) – The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) has honored Megan Tanel, senior vice president exhibitions and events of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), with its 2017 IAEE Woman of Achievement Award.

The IAEE news release on Tanel’s award notes that she is a role model and passionate professional whose example leads to the advancement of women in the exhibitions and events industry, and that she gives back tremendously through her formal and informal leadership roles within IAEE and beyond.

“I am humbled and extremely appreciative of this honor that has been presented to me,” said Tanel. “I am surrounded by amazing people throughout this industry….without a strong team in the office or a strong partnership at home, I wouldn’t be able to accomplish any of this.”

Tanel’s 20-plus-year career with AEM includes director of the Association’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG, ICUEE-The Demo Expo and World of Asphalt exhibitions.

“Megan’s knowledge, experience and leadership have been integral to the success of our trade shows and exhibition partnerships; she truly leads by example with enthusiasm and respect throughout the AEM organization. She is an inspiration for all staff and a valuable member of our management team,” said AEM President Dennis Slater.

Tanel received the award at IAEE’s recent Women’s Leadership Forum in Oxon Hill, Maryland.