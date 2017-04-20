ALLU® D-Series Screener Crusher Bucket Transforms Waste into Profitable Material

TETERBORO, NEW JERSEY – The ALLU D-Series Screener Crusher Bucket attachment works with wheel loaders, excavators, skid steers and backhoes to screen, crush, pulverize, aerate, blend, mix, separate, feed and load materials all in one stage – increasing an operation’s efficiency and profitability. The unit is designed to process wet or dry materials quickly and efficiently, reducing cycle times and resulting in increased production and substantial savings on operating costs. The units easily handle topsoil and dirt, excavated and waste soil, demolition waste, construction waste, milled asphalt, coal, oil shale, limestone, contaminated soil, clay, peat, bark, compost, bio-waste, glass and other materials.

To lower overall usage costs, the ALLU Screener Crusher Buckets feature changeable wear hammers for crushing applications. Universal wear hammers are used for most applications and materials. Long wear hammers are recommended for screening and aerating compost and other soft materials to increase capacity. Axe wear hammers are ideal for crushing bark and mixing compost, while oval wear hammers are designed for screening material with high stone content or when reduced crushing effect is needed. 10-mm-thick screening discs extend the life of the attachment when processing many types of material. The ALLU D-Series Screener Crusher Bucket also saves money by lowering transportation costs, as it can be easily moved around the job site or to different sites as it’s mounted on the base machine.

The ALLU power adjustment valve promotes powerful startup and rotation allowing the attachment to efficiently screen and crush wet or dry material from 0.60-inch to 6-inch (15-mm to 150-mm) fragment sizes. Straight side plate construction makes the ALLU D-Series Screener Crusher Buckets easy to fill and able to hold a greater volume of material, while the standard power adjustment valve prevents overloads. Locating the hydraulics on the back of the attachment keeps them well protected from damage, while patented fender plates protect the bearings and seals. Its patented construction keeps nuts and bolts away from the material flow. With more than 100 models in the line, ALLU D-Series Screener Crusher bucket attachments are available to fit any excavator, wheel loader, skid steer loader or backhoe.

ALLU Group offers a complete line of technologically advanced screening, crushing and soil stabilizing equipment and attachments for the asphalt, compost, environmental, recycling, green waste, demolition, mining and pipeline industries. ALLU Group is ISO 9001:2000 certified. For more information, contact ALLU Group, 700 Huyler Street, Teterboro, NJ 07608 USA; phone (800) 939-2558; fax (201) 288-4479; email usa@allu.net; or visit www.allu.net.