ALLU Group Welcomes New Western U.S. Territory Manager

TETERBORO, NEW JERSEY – ALLU Inc., based in Teterboro, New Jersey, is pleased to announce Scott Stogsdill as its new Territory Sales Manager for the Western United States. He will be responsible for increasing and working with ALLU’s network of dealers in the Western U.S., as well as field sales activities.

Stogsdill brings decades of construction and technology sales experience to ALLU. Prior to joining the company, served for four years as Sales Manager, Western U.S. and Mexico, for Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology’s Conveyor Products Division. His experience also includes seven years with FMC Technologies, working in its Material Handling Division as a Regional Manager and Western Distribution Manager.

“We are pleased to bring this industry veteran to the U.S. sales team,” says Edgar Chavez, President and CEO of ALLU Inc. “Scott’s experience in dealer and customer relations, along with his industry background, make him an excellent fit for us.”

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

ALLU Group offers a complete line of technologically advanced screening, crushing and soil stabilizing equipment and attachments for the asphalt, compost, environmental, recycling, green waste, demolition, mining and pipeline industries. ALLU Group is ISO 9001:2000 certified. For more information, contact ALLU Group, 700 Huyler Street, Teterboro, NJ 07608 USA; phone (800) 939-2558; fax (201) 288-4479; email usa@allu.net; or visit www.allu.net.