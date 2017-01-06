ASCE Publishes Updated Pavement Structure Standard (58-16)

Reston, Virginia — January 5, 2017 —Standard ASCE/T&DI/ICPI 58-16, Structural Design of Interlocking Concrete Pavement for Municipal Streets and Roadways, establishes structural design guidelines for municipal streets and roadways. Interlocking concrete pavers can provide a durable and effective pavement system, but as with any pavement, proper design, construction, and maintenance procedures are required. This standard applies to paved areas subject to applicable permitted axle loads and carrying up to 10 million 80-kN equivalent single-axle loads (ESALs).

The standard provides preparatory information for design, key design elements, design tables for pavement equivalent structural design, construction considerations, applicable standards, definitions, and best practices.

This new edition, which replaces the previous Standard ASCE/T&DI/ICPI 58-10, includes updated references to quoted ASTM standards, clarification of subgrade type and drainage characteristics, and the addition of new green infrastructure rating systems. Transportation engineers, road designers, planners, pavement manufacturers, and municipal officials will rely on this comprehensive guide to interlocking concrete pavements.

