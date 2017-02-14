Avant Tecno USA Introduces Multi-functional Loaders at ConExpo – Con/Agg 2017

Arlington Heights, IL – Avant Tecno USA, the fastest growing articulated, compact equipment company in North America, debuts its full line of multi-functional loaders at the world’s largest international construction trade show, ConExpo-Con/Agg, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 7-11, 2017.

Though Avant Tecno USA is celebrating its 5-year anniversary in North America this spring, it will be their first time exhibiting at ConExpo. Avant, manufactured in Finland, is well-known in Europe and in over 50 countries worldwide. The North American team will be showcasing Avant’s 200, 400, 500, 600, and 700 series loaders along with various attachments suited for professionals in the Construction, Demolition, Landscaping, and Mining markets.

The Avant articulated, compact loaders are truly multi-purpose, multi-functional machines. With hundreds of attachments to choose from, there is a solution for every market segment from Landscaping and Property Maintenance to Material Handling and Farming. They are especially popular amongst municipalities and many tree care specialists.

In the Construction and Demolition market, the versatile, agile, and powerful compact Avant loaders utilize many attachments in a variety of configurations including concrete mixers, soil screening buckets, vibrating plate and brick paver installation clamp for construction projects; hydraulic breakers, cutter crusher, and an asphalt grinder for demolition jobs. Avant’s backhoes, trenchers, and augers are ideal tools for digging applications within construction projects. But, performing one task is not in Avant’s DNA. Quickly change attachments with Avant’s unique attachment coupler and hydraulic multi-connector. In seconds, you can release the hydraulic breaker attachment and hook up a heavy-duty bucket to carry the debris away.

The compact and lightweight styling of the Avant also makes it ideal for work inside buildings. Avant loaders can be lifted onto the roof, take the freight elevator to the basement, and generally perform construction and demolition tasks in tight spaces that usually requires manual labor. The hydrostatic drive system, offset telescopic boom providing great visibility, and multi-function joystick give you full precision control for the best possible results.

Avant’s five model series offer the same compact, articulated, multi-purpose solutions for many types of projects in every season. These versatile machines have multiple cab options, provide excellent lift to weight ratio, and offer low operating and maintenance costs. Whether you are a Construction and Demolition contractor, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional, or a Municipality or Snow Removal Contractor visit us at booth G1628 to see the full line of Avant loaders.

About AVANT TECNO USA

Avant Tecno USA brings a new breed of compact articulated loaders and attachments to the market. Its technology, benefits and solutions are unmatched in North America. Avant loaders can be equipped with hundreds of attachments, making one machine able to do the work of several. The use of modern hydraulics makes Avant loaders strong and durable while remaining light and agile. Avant Tecno USA is a subsidiary of Avant Tecno Corporation which is headquartered in Finland. Avant leads the industry in providing superior engineering and product development in the field of multi-functional loaders and attachments. To learn more, visit www.AvantTecnoUSA.com or https://www.facebook.com/AvantTecnoUsa/