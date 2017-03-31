B2W Software 16th Annual User Conference Draws Record Attendance

New Scheduling and Dispatching Solution introduced to Attendees

Portsmouth, NH – March 31, 2017 — B2W Software, a leading provider of heavy civil construction management software, hosted its largest User Conference to date this month in Las Vegas. The company used the 16th annual conference to provide 70 hours of training sessions, best-practice networking opportunities, and one-on-one consultations. Guest speakers included infrastructure policy and financing expert Jack Basso and former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star Herschel Walker. In addition, Winners of the first annual B2W Client Awards were recognized, and B2W introduced B2W Schedule – a new solution for resource scheduling and dispatching – to its unified ONE Platform.

“Steady growth of the conference parallels the expansion of our client base and our platform, which now includes unified solutions for estimating, scheduling and dispatching, field tracking, equipment maintenance and data capture and analysis,” according to B2W Software founder and CEO Paul McKeon. “Engaging with the B2W team and with each other continues to create a unique and valuable dynamic for users to optimize the software and to shape our development efforts.”

Bluebird Construction – a Trotter & Morton Company, Devlin Construction and M.A. Mortenson Company were winners of the first annual B2W Client Awards presented at the User Conference. Bluebird and Devlin shared the honor for “Best Utilization of the ONE Platform” based on their use of unified B2W solutions to manage estimating and operational workflows. M.A. Mortenson won in the “Best ROI for a Single B2W Element” category for a large-scale roll out of the B2W Track solution for field tracking and analysis within its civil division.

Jack Basso presented an analysis of transportation infrastructure requirements in North America, funding challenges and options, and the implications for contractors. The well-known industry consultant was previously an executive with AASHTO and CFO of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Herschel Walker highlighted how he overcame obesity and a speech impediment as a child and related how principals behind his athletic and business success can be applied in the construction sector.

During a keynote presentation, McKeon discussed how growing demand, competitive challenges and disruptive technology are impacting heavy construction sectors. He outlined product and organizational developments at B2W to help clients unify workflows, gain operational efficiency and leverage data to drive profitability.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

The new B2W Schedule element centralizes the scheduling and dispatching process and connects it with field management and maintenance workflows. “Analysis and scheduling functionality, drag-and-drop simplicity and real-time connectivity across the enterprise will enable contractors to manage resources more effectively across job sites and over time,” according to McKeon. B2W Schedule provides customized daily or longer-term views of resources and can be accessed via mobile tablet or desktop devices.

B2W will hold its 17th User Conference March 25-27, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida.