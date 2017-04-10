B2W Software Earns Stevie Award for Client Service Excellence

Responsiveness, Results and Innovative New Training and Support Initiatives Cited by Judges

Portsmouth, NH – April 6, 2017 – B2W Software, a leading provider of heavy civil construction management software, today announced that the company has won a 2017 Stevie Award for the strength of its Client Services Department.

B2W earned a Bronze Stevie Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Software category, based on the responsiveness and results of its implementation, training and technical support programs as well as new client services initiatives.

B2W provides 24x7x365 technical support for clients in all 50 U.S. states, every Canadian province and several other countries through a New Hampshire-based team of professionals. The B2W platform for construction management includes unified solutions for estimating, scheduling and dispatching, field tracking, equipment maintenance, and data capture and analysis.

“The performance of our support team is as important as the performance of our software,” according to Jeff Pankratz, vice president of Client Services for B2W Software. “The Stevie Award recognizes the capabilities we have put in place to help clients optimize their experience and results using the B2W platform.”

Call response times, issue resolution speeds and overall satisfaction ratings factored in the award. Judges also recognized B2W for its customized training provided at its headquarters or at client sites and for the company’s annual user conference.

New initiatives at B2W acknowledged by the Stevie Award judges included a searchable on-line library of recorded training videos and a web-based B2W Community Portal. The portal serves as a comprehensive solution for entering and monitoring support activities, accessing product and best-practice information, and submitting new ideas.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are a top honor for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business AwardsSM.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s 11th annual Stevie Award competition. Entries were considered in categories for customer service and contact center achievements as well as sales and business development achievements. More than 75 members of specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the finalists in February.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.