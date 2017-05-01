B2W Software Teams with Industry Expert Mike Vorster to Help Contractors Improve Construction Fleet Management

Portsmouth, NH – B2W Software, a leading provider of heavy civil construction management software, today announced the company is working together with Mike Vorster, a highly regarded educator and consultant on construction equipment management, to help contractors improve asset utilization while cutting ownership and maintenance costs.

Vorster has developed standardized processes, quantitative tools and a blueprint for implementation through his Construction Equipment Management Program consultancy C.E.M.P. Central. He endorses the B2W ONE Platform as the industry leading software solution to support the structured approach to fleet management known as the “CEMP Way”.

Vorster will complement the B2W team, providing contractors using B2W Maintain with the added benefit of his implementation, process improvement and best-practice expertise developed over the past 25 years. He will also consult with B2W Software on development of new features and capabilities for B2W Maintain.

“Implementing the CEMP Way and achieving the uptime and cost advantages can’t be done without the right software,” according to Vorster. He says B2W Software, and the B2W Maintain solution specifically, give contractors a common enterprise-wide system, a single database and source of truth for equipment related information, and advanced functionality for managing maintenance processes.

“I’m impressed with the ONE platform today, and I’m excited about B2W Software’s aggressive commitment to ongoing development in response to market requirements,” Vorster adds. “The software is intuitive and easy to use, which is vital to acceptance and success in a construction environment.”

“Equipment is essential and expensive, but a lot of contractors manage their fleets reactively, with incomplete data and a series of fragmented, inefficient processes that rely on paper and spreadsheets,” according to Paul McKeon, CEO and founder of B2W Software. “Mike shares our vision that there is tremendous improvement potential through standardized processes and data-driven decision making supported by specialized software.”

McKeon says that the CEMP blueprint for implementing and using quantitative tools in construction equipment management has been well received in the heavy civil construction sector. He notes that Vorster has worked successfully with several companies currently using B2W Maintain.

B2W Maintain is a Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) that links shop, field and management teams. The software manages all aspects of the maintenance process, drives preventive programs and provides enterprise-wide access to equipment status and history in real time.

About Mike Vorster

Mike Vorster is the founder of C.E.M.P Central, a teaching, training and consulting organization that has helped numerous companies advance the management of construction equipment fleets. He is also professor emeritus at Virginia Tech, where he has taught in the Construction Engineering and Management Program since 1986, and the author of the industry-standard guide and reference text Construction Equipment Economics as well as more than 100 articles published by Construction Equipmentmagazine. Mike is a member of the National Academy of Construction and the academic advisor to the Association of Construction Equipment Managers. He holds a BS in Civil Engineering, an MBA from the University of Cape Town and a PhD from the University of Stellenbosch.

About B2W Software

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, B2W Software empowers and inspires heavy civil construction companies to win more work and complete it more profitably. The company’s ONE Platform connects people, workflows and data and includes advanced, unified applications to manage estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business intelligence.