Bergkamp Announces Jimmy Kendrick As Director of Contractor Sales

Salina, KS – Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kansas, USA, announces the promotion of Jimmy Kendrick to Director of Contractor Sales. Kendrick initially joined Bergkamp as North American Territory Manager in February 2016. Over the previous decade, his career experience had been spent in management-level positions with asphalt and construction contracting companies. In his new role, Kendrick will be responsible for overseeing field sales, inside sales efforts, and customer service with Bergkamp’s contractor customers.

Kendrick holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business administration, general management and construction management. He is an avid believer in industry association participation. For example, Kendrick presented on micro surfacing and slurry applications at the January 2017 ISSA (International Slurry Surfacing Association) Workshop, and was recently elected Board Secretary of WRAPP (Western Regional Association of Pavement Preservation, formerly known as the California Chip Seal Association). On May 16, 2017, Kendrick will present an e-Learning Webinar for the International Road Federation on Pavement Preservation. The presentation will provide a clear and concise discussion of what pavement preservation really is, along with its “Whys, What’s, and How’s” in terms of asphalt pavements. The topics will include:

What is your Road Network Worth?

Definitions of Pavement Preservation

Using Equivalent Annual Costs to Analyze your Plan

Case Study – Fairfield, CT

Lessons from NCAT Test Tracks

Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Pavement Preservation Techniques

“Jimmy has proven himself in his ability to draw from his own contracting background in recognizing our customers’ needs,” says Bill Cooper, Executive Vice President/COO for Bergkamp. “His experience in management and customer relations, along with his enthusiasm for industry association participation, make him an excellent fit for us.”

Bergkamp Inc. has been manufacturing pavement maintenance equipment since 1980. It offers a full line of truck-mounted, trailer-mounted and continuous slurry seal and micro surfacing pavers and equipment, as well as spray injection and all-in-one pothole patching equipment. Bergkamp’s headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Salina, KS. The company works with customers throughout North America and the world. For more information, contact Bergkamp, 3040 Emulsion Drive, Salina, KS 67401; phone (785) 825-1375; fax (785) 825-4269; email sales@bergkampinc.com; or visit www.bergkampinc.com.