Bobcat’s New 70-inch Forestry Cutter Attachment

(WEST FARGO, N.D. — January 2017) Easily rip through hard and soft woods with the new Bobcat® 70-inch forestry cutter attachment. This forestry cutter model boasts up to 17 percent more mulching production, allowing for greater production in less time.

The 70-inch forestry cutter is approved for use with M2-Series compact track loaders — T750, T770 and T870 — and the S850 skid-steer loader. An additional 400-pound counterweight is required when using the 70-inch model with T750 and T770 compact track loaders. Approved skid-steer and compact track loaders require high-flow auxiliary hydraulics to operate the attachment.

Easy to operate

Similar to the 50- and 60-inch models, the 70-inch forestry cutter attachment is easy to operate and can efficiently turn trees and underbrush to mulch. When the attachment is tilted forward, the material is thrown against the counter combs that reduce the wood to fine mulch and provide wear protection for the rear of the housing. An optional front gate can be lowered if the operator needs finer mulch.

Smooth operation

While high-flow auxiliary hydraulics are required to operate the new 70-inch forestry cutter, the tube-style drum and spiral tooth pattern allow one tooth to engage at a time for smoother operation while using less horsepower. In addition, the forestry cutter comes standard with 2-Speed travel for increased drum torque and improved productivity.

This model also features an adjustable push bar featuring three positions to accommodate the operator’s preferred setting. The gathering feature pulls brush and trees toward the center of the drum for more efficient operation.

Uptime protection

The double-tipped carbide teeth efficiently rip through trees and underbrush, providing long life and uptime protection for the attachment. A low number of forestry cutter drum teeth allow operators to reduce teeth replacement costs and ensure faster knockdown of trees.

Safety features

A forestry applications kit must be installed on the loader to operate the forestry cutter attachment. The exclusive forestry door with ¾-inch laminated polycarbonate is necessary to operate the forestry cutter attachment, helping protect operators from flying debris and other objects.

The forestry applications kit includes the following:

• Front and rear light guards: ensures branches and debris will not break lights

• Hydraulic quick coupler guard: helps protect the couplers, hoses and wire harness from falling trees and branches

• Fire extinguisher: mounted in the cab for quick access in an emergency

• Level II FOPS: protects the operator and cab from falling trees and objects

• Muffler guard: reduces material buildup in the engine compartment and protects the tailpipe from damage

• Lift cylinder debris shields: guards the lift cylinders and reduces material buildup in the engine compartment

• Polycarbonate top, rear and side windows (¼-inch or ½-inch polycarbonate): shields the operator and maximizes visibility

Additionally, the 70-inch forestry cutter is equipped with a rotor brake, which stops the attachment from full speed in 10 seconds or less when the hydraulics are deactivated.

Quick Look: 70-inch forestry cutter attachment

Operating weight: 2,900 lb.

Operating weight with front gate: 3,030 lb.

Cutting width: 70 in.

Overall width: 84.4 in.

Number of teeth: 36

Approved for use with S850 skid-steer loaders and T750, T770 and T870 compact track loaders

