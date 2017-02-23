Boxer® Introduces New Models at The Rental Show

Winn, Mich. (February 23, 2017) – Morbark, LLC, will be debuting two new models of Boxer mini-skid steers at The Rental Show, held by the American Rental Association from February 27 through March 1, in Orlando, Florida. Both models, the 600HD and the 700HDX, are designed to reduce hand labor and the costs of performing key tasks so you can lift more, move more and dig faster.

While the first thing many notice is the new color — Boxer mini-skid steers are now painted “Morbark orange” to seamlessly integrate with Morbark’s other product lines — the 600HD and 700HDX boast a variety of new features. These include a redesigned platform with generous hip padding and added creature comforts, dual hydrostatic operating system, piloted joystick controls with rocker-activated auxiliaries, rubber-isolated engine and hydraulic components, tightened boom tolerances, increased ground speed and a whole lot more!

“Morbark continues to usher in a new era of Boxer equipment with the 600HD and the 700HDX,” said Casey Gross, Morbark’s Director of Tree Care Products. “We’ve given them a wealth of new or redesigned features to make it ideal for landscapers, contractors, rental organizations or property owners who want to more easily perform a wide range of tasks.”

The 600HD features a 74″ (188 cm) hinge pin height and a 617 lb. (280 kg) rated operating capacity, with a tip capacity of 1,763 lb. (799 kg) and fixed track width of 34.7” (88 cm). Powered by a 24.8-HP (18.5-kW) diesel engine and producing 11.3 gpm (43 l/min) of auxiliary hydraulic flow from the single remote auxiliary lines, this new model provides all the power needed for tough jobs.

The slightly larger 700HDX features a unique hydraulically expandable undercarriage — from 35″ (89 cm) to 43.5″ (111 cm) — allowing the operator to retract the undercarriage for passages as narrow as 36″ (91 cm) wide then expand for increased stability while in operation by simply pulling or pushing a control lever. The lowprofile, expandable undercarriage uses 9″ (230 mm) wide rubber tracks, which reduces ground pressure and provides less aggressive turning. The 700HDX features a 24.8-HP (18.5 kW) diesel engine with dual remote auxiliaries producing 11.3 gpm (43 l/min) on the motor spool circuit and 8.7 gpm (33 l/min) from the cylinder spool circuit.

An easy-to-use, push-button, boom-mounted pressure relief block releases residual machine pressure to make hydraulic attachment connections quick and easy. Like all Boxer loaders, the 600HD and the 700HDX use a universal compact utility loader mounting plate and quick-attach system to quickly and easily switch between any of the more than 50 available standard attachments.

Also on display at The Rental Show will be the Boxer 950HD — which debuted at the show last year — and the 320 compact utility loaders, as well as the Boxer X7 chipper, the Morbark Beever™ M12RX chipper and the Morbark MXG42 stump grinder. Visit us at Booth #4718 to see these models.

About Boxer Equipment: Boxer Equipment has five model series available: the new X7 chipper, the 100 series dedicated trencher and the 300/600, 500/700 and 900 series compact utility loaders, built to handle a full complement of more than 50 universal attachments. The Boxer’s standard quick-attach system enables the user to quickly and easily switch from a bucket to forks to auger or other tools for optimum on-the-job flexibility and bottom line performance. A feature unique to the Boxer 500/700 series is its variable-width, rubber track undercarriage, which allows the units to enter through gates as narrow as three feet wide. For complete Boxer Equipment product information, go to www.boxerequipment.com.