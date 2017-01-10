Case and New Holland Construction Wichita plant achieves Silver Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction, global construction equipment brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), have received a Silver Level World Class Manufacturing (WCM) certification for the skid steer loader and compact track loader manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas, United States.

Established in 1974, the Wichita site covers 46,000 square meters, housing both skid steer loader and compact track loader product manufacturing and dedicated Research & Development. The site employs over 400 people and exports to national and international markets in the NAFTA, EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry’s highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic audits evaluates a selection of WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Determining factors for this latest achievement were due to a series of category improvements including Professional Maintenance, Level of Detail and Motivation of Operators.