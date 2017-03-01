CASE Announces Tier 4 Final Double Drum Vibratory Asphalt Rollers

CASE Construction Equipment introduces two new double drum asphalt rollers—the DV209D and DV210D. The new vibratory asphalt rollers deliver 100 percent tractive effort and reliable compaction performance due to a balanced drum design and a variety of standard features, including automatic vibration control, crab steering, an oscillating articulated roller joint and a pressurized triple-filtration water system. An available high-frequency option allows for frequencies up to 4,020 vpm (67 Hz) for greater control of compaction performance based on the thickness and density requirements of each lift. A combination option is also available for both models, featuring a vibratory front roller and rear pneumatic tires that provide a smooth surface finish.

The DV209D and DV210D also feature a fully adjustable and intuitive operator environment with a steering wheel instrument cluster and digital display.

With operating weights of 21,080 and 22,930 pounds, respectively, the DV209D and DV210D are ideal for municipal roads, parking lots and residential developments, as well as more large-scale paving applications such as highways, airports and industrial areas.

Productivity

The new models feature a Tier 4 Final 100 HP Deutz engine that meets emissions regulations for DOT projects. Equipped with an innovative combination of EGR, DOC and SCR after-treatment technologies, the fuel-efficient engine works in combination with an updated cooling system and automatic idle-control to reduce fuel consumption by up to 15 percent compared to previous models.

Standard high centrifugal forces and dual amplitudes maximize productivity on coarse bases, hot-mix asphalt surfaces or recycled hot-mix asphalt, while the automatic vibration control minimizes surface damage and delivers a smooth finish.

An articulated roller joint oscillates + /- 6 degrees to maintain reliable drum-to-ground contact, and a standard crab steer design hydraulically offsets the rear drum up to 6.7 inches for precision work. The DV209D and DV210D also feature a large water tank and pressurized, triple-filtration water system that prevents clogs and maintains even flow to all nozzles while operating on grade.

An optional compaction meter monitors material densities in real time so the operator can achieve precise densities without over-compacting. GPS mapping is also available for easy mapping of compaction densities on large jobsites. With the available printer, results can be easily submitted for DOT approval and kept for record keeping.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Comfort & Visibility

The DV209D and DV210D feature a spacious, comfortable and intuitive operator environment with an adjustable sliding/rotating seat that provides excellent visibility of the drum surfaces, edges and spray bars. The operator station also features a tilting and adjustable-height steering column and adjustable armrests with integrated control switches. A multifunctional display mounted on the steering wheel provides the operator real-time operation data, precision controls and diagnostics.

Serviceability

Like all CASE machines, the DV209D and DV210D are designed for groundline serviceability. Large swing-out doors on both sides of the machine provide easy access at ground level to all fluid ports, drains, service checkpoints and coolers for simplified maintenance.

For more information on the entire lineup of CASE asphalt and soil compactors, visit CaseCE.com.