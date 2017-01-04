CASE Brings New Equipment, Educational Speaker Series to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

Racine, Wis., January 3, 2017

CASE Construction Equipment will introduce new products, line extensions and model updates at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, and host the “What’s Now” Speaker Series from the CASE stage in Booth N11825. The company will also introduce a first-of-its-kind crossover/concept vehicle at the show that represents practical product evolution for two distinct equipment categories. Country music superstar Chris Young will also appear and sign autographs at 1:30 PM on March 7 as part of a session promoting training and service with veteran-led disaster response organization Team Rubicon.

CASE show highlights include:

The “What’s Now” Speaker Series includes educational presentations from experts and leading industry organizations (such as ARTBA, AGC and TBR Strategies) on real-world issues such as workforce development, winning government contracts, training service techs, succession planning, industry forecasting and the adoption of precision construction technologies. Additional sessions will focus on CASE’s work with veteran-led disaster response organization Team Rubicon and new product developments/technologies. Visit com/CONEXPO for the full schedule.

“Infrastructure Insider”, a 30-minute show dedicated to topics relevant to transportation and infrastructure construction in North America hosted by Bill Wilson of Roads & Bridges magazine, will broadcast live from the CASE booth Tuesday through Thursday at 10:00 AM.

New product introductions: CASE will make major product introductions in the categories of mass excavation, compaction and compact equipment. New models previously introduced and brand new to the market – including the all-new G Series wheel loaders, the CX490D and CX500D excavators, and the SV340 skid steer – will also be featured.

CASE has also launched CaseCE.com/CONEXPO for further updates leading up to and during the show. Visitors here will find a full schedule of events, new product updates, links to social media activity and broadcasts from the show floor.