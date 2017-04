CASE Introduced the all-new DV45CC Combi Roller at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017. The new vibratory roller compacts with the front drum and delivers a smooth finish with the rear pneumatic tires. An offset drum with tapered edge and high curb clearance offers precision compaction capabilities in tight spaces; and adjustable scrapers, an automatic vibration control system and a pressurized water system ensure a smooth, clean finish in a variety of asphalt applications.