CASE “Team Rubicon Disaster Response SV340” to be Unveiled at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

CASE Construction Equipment will unveil the “Team Rubicon Disaster Response SV340” at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 in booth N11825 (North Hall). This special edition of the company’s most powerful skid steer, the SV340, will travel to promote the CASE partnership with Team Rubicon and deploy to training and support events throughout the country.

“This special-edition SV340 embodies the sense of community service, patriotism and veteran workforce development that is at the core of the relationship between CASE and Team Rubicon,” says John Dotto, brand marketing manager, CASE Construction Equipment. “We’ve taken our largest and most powerful skid steer and added specialty guarding, storage, safety and attachment features that align with the work Team Rubicon does in the field. This skid steer is a great ambassador for the partnership, and will be a force multiplier when deployed alongside Team Rubicon volunteers.”

The Team Rubicon Disaster Response SV340 features a robust guarding package that includes a heavy duty bumper, rear grille guard, sweeps with a center screen, front light guards, side window guards and intake screens (available from CASE on all large-frame skid steers). An additional 10 LED lights have been added (four rear, four forward and two lower, side-facing) for extreme visibility and work zone awareness, and a four-corner strobe kit has been integrated into a custom roof rack. That custom roof rack is built to hold a shovel and a demolition axe, a Stihl chainsaw, and features recovery straps and rigging. The machine also includes a sleek grey finish and high-visibility safety paint accents – and it rides along on extra heavy-duty pneumatic tires.

“Starting with CASE’s most powerful skid steer ever and then adding the best options available to increase the impact the unit can have on the job – this approach is a perfect match for the get-it-done mentality of Team Rubicon,” says David Venables, national heavy equipment coordinator, Team Rubicon. “Whenever we have CASE equipment on the ground at a disaster site, we’re able to get more work done, faster. That means we help get more families back on their feet sooner, which in turn means local economies get back to business sooner. CASE is a great example of how strong partnerships enable Team Rubicon to perform our mission of providing relief to communities in the wake of natural disasters.”

Rated at 3,400 pounds operating capacity and featuring a bucket breakout force of 9,531 pounds, the all-new SV340 vertical-lift skid steer is the largest and most powerful skid steer ever manufactured by CASE. It provides extra power and performance, along with a stronger lift arm, H-link and upper chassis. The machine also offers optional high-flow (38.7 gpm at 3,450 psi) and enhanced high-flow (35 gpm at 4,000 psi) auxiliary hydraulics for excellent power and attachment versatility. Additional enhancements have also been made to manifold valves, the gear pump and the auxiliary loader circuit to allow for added power and performance.

For more information on CASE and its entire line of construction equipment, visit CaseCE.com. For more on Team Rubicon, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org.