CASE Wichita Plant Produces 300,000th CASE Skid Steer/CTL

Racine, Wis., March 20th, 2017

CASE Construction Equipment announces that its manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas has produced its 300,000th CASE skid steer/compact track loader. The commemorative edition TR270 compact track loader rolled off the production line on March 13th, 2017 and will be shipped to Southeastern Equipment Co. in Brunswick, Ohio.

Established in 1974, the 11+ acre Wichita facility houses both skid steer loader and compact track loader product manufacturing, as well as dedicated research and development. The site employs over 400 people and exports to national and international markets in the NAFTA, EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions.