CATERPILLAR ANNOUNCES VICE PRESIDENT RETIREMENTS, APPOINTMENTS AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES

Paolo Fellin Retirement

After 37 years of service to the company, Paolo Fellin, Caterpillar vice president of the Global Construction & Infrastructure (GCI) Division, has elected to retire.

“Over his long career, Paolo has built an unrivaled reputation for his passion and devotion to finding solutions for our customers,” said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar CEO. “His leadership has played a critical role as Caterpillar has improved its market position for worldwide machine sales in the last several years.”

Fellin joined Caterpillar in 1980 in Geneva, Switzerland. Over the next several years, Fellin held a series of sales and marketing positions throughout Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME). In 1992, Fellin moved to products and operations becoming product manager for small excavators (France). In 1996, he was named product manager for wheel loaders (Belgium). In 2003, Fellin was appointed industry manager for Caterpillar’s North American Commercial Division (NACD). In 2004, the Caterpillar board of directors named him vice president of EAME, including CIS, Marketing Division, and in 2009, he was named vice president of EAME Distribution Services. In 2013, Fellin became vice president for GCI. His retirement is effective August 1, 2017.