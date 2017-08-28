CATERPILLAR FOUNDATION DONATES $300,000 TO AMERICAN RED CROSS RELIEF EFFORTS AS TEXAS ENDURES HURRICANE HARVEY

PEORIA, Ill. — As Texas battles one of the worst storms to hit the state in decades, the Caterpillar Foundation is announcing a $300,000 donation to the American Red Cross to aid in immediate relief efforts. Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, is producing life-threatening flooding for both coastal and inland cities in Texas, which is now declared a federal state of disaster.

“This is a devastating storm, and our hearts go out to the millions affected, including the thousands of Caterpillar employees in Texas along with their families,” said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby. “We know from decades of partnership with the Red Cross that this organization is unmatched at swiftly putting relief donations to work in the areas they’re needed most.”

The safety of Caterpillar employees is the company’s top priority. The company and its subsidiaries have more than 20 locations throughout Texas. Those in the high impact area closed Friday, August 25, to ensure employee safety, and Caterpillar will monitor operations at all Texas facilities as the storm continues.

“In addition to the Red Cross donation, Cat dealers across the country, including three in Texas, are once again activating in the face of disaster. We are in close contact with them as they first provide for the safety of their employees, and continue to make available generators of all sizes, which are in high demand. Caterpillar has also begun sending power generation equipment from other parts of the country to the storm-ravaged areas and started staging equipment for the clean-up efforts that will soon come,” continued Umpleby.

In addition to this hurricane donation, the Caterpillar Foundation is also a member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program. This program provides a funding base that allows the Red Cross to respond immediately to the needs of individuals and families impacted by disasters. Caterpillar employee and retiree matching gifts are also available to assist in Harvey relief efforts.

First Response Team of America, a long-time Caterpillar partner that is one of the first to arrive on the scene of disasters, is also on its way to the impacted areas.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

About Caterpillar Foundation

Founded in 1952, Caterpillar’s philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation has contributed more than $685 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by providing program support in the areas of environmental sustainability, access to education and basic human needs. To learn more about the global impact of the Caterpillar Foundation, visit www.togetherstronger.com.