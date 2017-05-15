CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 Chair Named: Mary Erholtz of Superior Industries

Next Global Construction Industries Show Set for March 10-14, 2020 in Las Vegas, USA

MILWAUKEE (May 15, 2017) – The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announces Mary Erholtz, Vice President Marketing for Superior Industries, will chair the next CONEXPO-CON/AGG, set for March 10-14, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, USA.

Erholtz will lead a cross-section of industry leaders who come together in the show’s management committee to oversee planning of the construction industry’s global gathering place every three years in North America.

“Mary is a proven company leader and industry supporter and we are delighted she has accepted this leadership role; We know she and her committee will ably guide the show’s strategic direction to deliver enhanced customer connections and insights on the latest technologies and best practices,” said Sara Truesdale Mooney, show director and vice president strategy & business development, Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

“Along with its own growth, CONEXPO-CON/AGG has played such an integral role in the growth of Superior,” said Erholtz. “With the outstanding leadership from AEM and its board of directors, the show’s management committee and its various subcommittees, we are excited about the opportunity to create a world-class experience for the show’s attendees and optimize ROO/ROI for our members and exhibitors.”

Erholtz has more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing, and her family has been in manufacturing and the construction industry since 1917. She joined Superior in 1995, coinciding with the launch of the company’s marketing department, which she grew from one employee to a team of more than a dozen. Today she oversees the department’s strategic direction and aligns international projects with the company’s vision and objectives. She also plays a key role in the company’s product and service development group for crushing, screening, washing, conveying and components.

Erholtz has served on the CONEXPO-CON/AGG management committee, and she has been active in AEM: she serves on the Association’s Board-level membership committee and CE Sector Board. She also serves on the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association’s Manufacturers & Services Division Board of Directors.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest international gathering in the Western Hemisphere for the construction industries, held every three years to spotlight the latest equipment, technology and product innovations and industry best practices.

Visit www.conexpoconagg.com for the latest information on attending and exhibiting.