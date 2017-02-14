Call of Duty at ConExpo

For quite some time now I’ve been spending a significant amount of time trying to schedule and prepare for ConExpo 2017. Sometimes the pieces fall into place nice and easy; other times booth visits and press conferences need to be shoehorned into place. It will definitely be an extremely busy week finding out about everything from the latest innovations and improvements, to machinery, to the newest versions of site management software and gadgets.

But before all the hustle and bustle of the spectacle that is ConExpo begins, I want to take a moment to point out the official charitable partner for the ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE 2017 events.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

The Call of Duty™ Endowment is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans secure high-quality jobs after their military service. The shows are hosting benefit auctions and a benefit concert with all of the proceeds going to the Call of Duty™ Endowment. The live auction will be held at 4:00 p.m. PST, on March 9, in the Tech Experience at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE show. Anyone can bid on the items in the silent auction online (via the Internet), and you can bid either online or in person (at the show) on the items in the live auction event.

If you are exhibiting with CONEXPO-CON/AGG, you are invited to join in the effort by providing donations for the benefit auctions. Exhibitors, click here to contact J.J. Kane Auctioneers & donate to the auctions.

If you would rather make a cash donation to support our Veterans, you can donate directly to The Call of Duty™ Endowment’s Crowdrise page.