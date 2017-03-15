Three Minutes With John Deere CEO Sam Allen

John Deere & Company was founded in 1837 with a polished-steel plow. In 1918, the company bought the maker of Waterloo Boy tractors, and the tractor became Deere’s basic product. Nearly 100 years later, John Deere celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2012 with net sales and revenue of more than $36 billion and a net income of more than $3 billion.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with current Chairman and CEO Sam Allen. We talked about infrastructure in America, as well as his thoughts on the evolution of technology in the heavy construction equipment industry.

The following video contains his answers to three questions:

How would you describe the state of the nation’s infrastructure and the possibility of funding maintenance, repair, and/or replacement?

Can public private partnerships (PPPs) be the solution to funding infrastructure projects?

Will technologies such as telematics, machine control, site management software, etc. continue endlessly to become more advanced?

Watch this short video, and let me know your thoughts on the three questions.

