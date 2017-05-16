Construction 3D Revolution « Previous Next » Arturo Santiago • May 16, 2017









There was recently some big news on the 3D printing front. NASA has awarded $100,000 to the winners of its 3D Printed Habitat Challenge Phase 2, according to the website 3D Printing Industry. Foster and Partners, which is a studio for design and architecture in the UK, won a cash prize of $85,930 with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ team getting second place and $14,070. We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

This was all part of NASA’s efforts to award $1.1 million in multiple phases for 3D printing in space under various conditions and disciplines.

As NASA technology is known to trickle down to earthly consumer technology, I have no doubt that the advances the agency is making can be a catalyst for dirt moving technology. You don’t have to look any further than one of the premier events at this year’s ConExpo and the unveiling of the world’s first 3D printed excavator.

Project AME (Additive Manufactured Excavator) highlighted ConExpo’s Tech Experience pavilion to demonstrate the kinds of innovations that are taking place in heavy equipment manufacturing.