“The Devil You Know is Better Than the Devil You Don’t Know”

The more precise numbers that were given to me by World of Concrete Senior Marketing Director, Steven Pomerantz, are 50,770 registered professionals and 1,455 companies exhibiting in 681,196 net square feet of space at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2017 World of Concrete.

I brought along my video camera in order to interview, specifically, attendees. I would not approach PR and marketing reps for exhibitors. By no means did I spend my entire time chasing after every attendee, but I did spend a few hours trying to convince dozens of people to do an on-camera interview.

The two I’m going to share with you now are a general contractor from Canada who started his company in the 1960s, and an engineer who has been attending World of Concrete for the last 13 years. I focused on the subject of technology adoption. One says soon there will be no choice other than to adopt digital methods, while the other advises to get to work early and work hard.