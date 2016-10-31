Excavators: Choosing the Right One for the Dig

Editor’s note: This article first appeared in the January/February 2014 edition of Grading & Excavation Contractor.

Excavators come in all sizes and configurations. How are we supposed to know which one will be best for us? Other than the opinions which other, experienced contractors give you, the best information probably comes from the manufacturers. Let me start with some wise, unprejudiced words from one manufacturer. “Before purchasing a compact excavator, the single most important factor an equipment manager or user needs to consider is the intended application(s),” advises Nathan Ryan, product manager for wheel loaders and excavators at the Manitou Group (which includes Gehl).

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

This advice was repeated by many people for all kinds of projects and equipment. “Several types of excavation tools are available in the marketplace. For minimal use applications, a backhoe skid-steer attachment may meet your needs. Alternatively, backhoe loaders offer more functionality and capacity while still minimizing trailer space. Of course, if you expect moderate to heavy use and already own a skid-steer, track loader, or just want to maximize the productivity of your investment, adding a compact excavator is the obvious choice.”

Ryan continues by saying that, if you’ve made the decision to purchase an excavator, the first consideration must be size. “Choosing a much larger excavator will require larger trailers and trucks for transport and may also result in underutilization,” says Ryan. “If you are able to finish your excavation job in an hour and the machine sits idle for the rest of the day, then you’re not maximizing the return on your investment and likely purchased too large an excavator. On the other hand, size will dictate your dig depth and digging power, so purchasing too small an excavator will limit your potential applications. The three- to four-metric-ton size class for compact excavators like those from Gehl is most popular in the US, primarily because of ease of transport and functionality, but another driving force behind this size class is price point. A typical list price for an excavator in this size class is roughly $48,000 to $52,000, which can be combined with a midsize skid-steer and still fall well below the price tag of a backhoe loader.”

“Once you’ve narrowed down your size selection, it’s time to consider brand,” notes Ryan. “If you have a dealer you are comfortable working with, or have other compact equipment of a given brand, that’s a great place to start. Compare other brands with dealers in your area, even if it only results in you appreciating your customary brand even more. At least you’ll know what else is available in the market place. Brand should outweigh price in your purchasing decision, due to the factors of resale value, parts availability, reliability, and customer support. An additional $1,000 at the time of purchase is minimal compared to the cost of renting a machine while yours is down and waiting for parts. When the selection has been narrowed down to a couple of brands and a few models, it’s time to start looking at the specs.”

Dig depth can be the most critical specification to consider, but dump height will dictate what size truck or trailer you can dump your spoils into. Breakout forces, both arm and bucket, not one or the other, will determine your digging performance.

“I highly recommend demos before purchasing any equipment, to get a true feel for performance,” observes Ryan.

Finally, compare features between the models. Some feature differences may be creature comforts while others will limit your applications. For instance, conventional tail excavators may offer more stability and possibly higher breakout forces, but can’t efficiently be used along the sides of buildings or in tight spaces. Zero tail units, on the other hand, can dig worry-free while adjacent to buildings and perform the same tasks as conventional units with minimal degradation of comfort. Other features, such as direct-to-tank return flow for hammers and proportional auxiliary controls for thumbs, expand the potential applications and increase productivity. The bottom line is that buying an excavator requires thorough research and demos. Users shouldn’t make any assumptions about brands or size classes until they have gotten some seat-time in a few different models so they can fully weigh their options before investment.