“There Is a Problem With the Story: It’s Not True”

As we look back on 2016, we’ve certainly had an interesting year. Before we close the books on 2016, let’s revisit Grading & Excavation Contractor’s top posts for the year.

This blog post was our most read in 2016.

A couple of years ago I wrote a blog for our sister publication MSW Management magazine about how wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park after being gone for about 70 years. The result of which was a dramatic change in the geography of Yellowstone. The wolves preyed on the deer population; the deer started to avoid certain areas; those over-grazed areas began to regenerate; and more trees grew which brought back more birds, beavers, otters, and rabbits.

While ecological researchers agree that introducing wolves into their former home range across the American West has been a good and essential occurrence for wildlife and natural habitats, what actually took place at Yellowstone with the wolves is more complex than what the video offers. Click here to read: One of the Best Environmental Comeback Stories Ever, Isn’t True

Two more of most read and shared stories from Grading & Excavation Contractor were:

The Greek philosopher Archimedes once said, “Give me a place to stand, and I can move the world.” He was talking about leverage, but the same force multiplying principle applies to hydraulics. Simply put, hydraulics is a way to multiply force by utilizing an incompressible fluid (typically oil). The initial force is applied at one end of the hydraulic system, transmitted through the fluid, with constant pressure to the other end.

For example, a force of 10 pounds applied to one end of a system by a piston (fitted into what is referred to as the “master cylinder”) with a 1-square-foot cross sectional area resulting in an applied pressure of 10 pounds per square foot. At the other end of the hydraulic system, the cross sectional area of the receiving piston (set within the “slave” cylinder) is 10 square feet. The transmitted pressure of 10 pounds per square foot therefore becomes a force of 100 pounds.

Click here to continue reading: Basic Principles of Hydraulic Systems

Obviously, the basic key to getting the most from your dozer investment is to keep it busy. That depends on projects being available and on your estimators’ ability to bid work successfully. But upstream from the work site, an equipment dealer and manufacturer have also put in many hours to make that dozer as productive as possible. Click here to continue reading: Getting the Most Dozer for Your Dollar

2016 has been exciting for Grading & Excavation Contractor; we will be sure to keep our finger on the pulse of the industry as we move into 2017.