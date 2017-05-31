Construction Financial Management Association Announces Member Achievement Awards

May 31, 2017, Princeton, NJ —– The Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) will once again recognize member achievements during its Annual Conference & Exhibition, June 3-7, 2017, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Three prestigious awards will be conferred during the Conference: Debra Hahn Memorial Award, Joe Quigley Memorial Award, and Danny B. Parrish Outstanding Leadership Award.

The Debra Hahn Memorial Award was created as a remembrance of Debra Hahn, who died in a plane crash on March 18, 1991. Debra was one of the founders of CFMA’s Charlotte, NC Chapter, a former member of the Board of Directors, and treasurer of the Massachusetts Chapter at the time of her death. This Memorial Award recognizes outstanding CFMA participation and activity on both the local chapter and CFMA organization-wide levels. The 2017 recipient of this award is Pam Hummel, Strategic Account Manager – National Accounts with Dodge Data & Analytics, and based in Long Beach, California.

The Joe Quigley Memorial Award was created in memory of former CFMA president and Valley of the Sun Chapter founding member and leader, Joe Quigley. Joe’s commitment to local chapter activities, and CFMA in general, epitomizes the dedication and commitment of CFMA volunteers and so this Memorial Award recognizes outstanding chapter participation and activity. The 2017 recipient of this award is Shawn Erickson, CCIFP, Chief Financial Officer with C.J. Erickson Plumbing Co., and based in Alsip, Illinois.

The Danny B. Parrish Outstanding Leadership Award, named after its first recipient, was established by CFMA to recognize and publicly honor a CFMA member who demonstrates the capacity to inspire and motivate others, exhibits a strong work ethic in achieving outcomes, and has demonstrated leadership capabilities over a minimum of 10 years of service, including chapter and CFMA organization-wide activities. Herbert W. Brownett, CCIFP, President of Brownett & Associates LLC, and based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, is the 2017 recipient of this award.

Stuart Binstock, President and CEO of CFMA, said “The select group of nominees for these awards demonstrates yet again the amazing dedication CFMA members invest in our association. This esteemed recognition is truly a testament to the contributions that have been made by Pam, Shawn, and Herb and we sincerely thank them for their commitment and service to CFMA.”

Now in its 35th year, CFMA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition will be attended by over 1,000 people and showcase industry influencers Anirban Basu, CFMA Economic Advisor; Curt Steinhorst, FocusWise Founder & CEO; and Mike Rayburn, International Speakers Hall of Fame Inductee. As the only conference that addresses all of the challenges that construction financial managers face—from risk to tax to HR to technology—both CFMA members and non-members are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit www.cfma.org/conference.