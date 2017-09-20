Construction Call it “Machine Intelligence” – Totally Not Scary « Previous Arturo Santiago • September 20, 2017









"Listen and understand. That terminator is out there, it can't be bargained with, it can't be reasoned with, it doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear, and it absolutely will not stop…EVER, until you are dead!" –Kyle Reese That line is from the movie The Terminator. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which artificial intelligence has declared war on humankind. Google's artificial intelligence chief, John Giannandrea, was interviewed recently at TechCrunch Disrupt SF by TechCrunch moderator, Fredric Lardinois, about AI. While tech moguls such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk have voiced concerns that bad things could occur from the results of developing artificial intelligence, Giannandrea says he is definitely not worried about an AI apocalypse.

Giannandrea thinks, “There’s a huge amount of hype around AI right now. There’s a lot of people that are unreasonably concerned around the rise of general AI,” Giannandrea said. “Machine learning and artificial intelligence are extremely important and will revolutionize our industry. What we’re doing is building tools like the Google search engine and making you more productive.”

He also prefers the term “machine intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.”

And believes Google needs to keep an open conversation with the artificial intelligence community. When it comes to datasets, Google is trying to level the playing field. “You don’t need quite as much data as you think you do. There are large datasets that are open. We publish datasets around videos, imagery. Other companies do the same thing.”

Giannandrea’s comments come as the Association of Equipment Manufacturers is about to hold its AEM Annual Conference with the theme “Digital Iron: The Next Renaissance.”

Albert Cervero, AEM Senior Vice President of Construction, Mining and Utility wrote, “The rapid evolution of technology promises to transform the future of the equipment manufacturing industry, and how quickly everything is changing serves to underscore the importance of your ability to stay alert for signs it’s disrupting your business.

Over the past several years, our AEM Annual Conference has focused on technology, innovation, and disruption. However, the industry is currently in the midst of a digital transformation, and its effects have been both far-reaching and impactful. AEM has responded by actively engaging with its member companies to drive and promote certain trends. These include the telematics communications standard which, along with the rise of machine-to-machine communication as a means to drive data, metrics, and improvements, provided the inspiration for this year’s AEM Annual Conference theme: “Digital Iron: The Next Renaissance.”

Heavy equipment is not just the tools anymore, they’re also the calculators and bookkeepers and communicators and decision-makers. The iron can’t be bargained with, it can’t be reasoned with, it doesn’t feel pity or remorse or fear, and it absolutely will not EVER stop trying to be more efficient.

I’m not completely disagreeing with Mr. Giannandrea. I’m just saying it could happen.

