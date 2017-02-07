DEXTER + CHANEY HONORED TO BE NAMED STRATEGIC PARTNER BY ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS

SEATTLE, February 1, 2017: Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a national construction industry trade association with nearly 21,000 members across 70 chapters throughout the United States, has named Dexter + Chaney, a leader in cloud-based construction ERP software and developer of Spectrum® Construction Software, to the exclusive list of ABC strategic partners. Dexter + Chaney will join ABC’s other strategic partners, CNA, Tradesmen International, Fringe Benefit Group, Autodesk and United Rentals.

As a strategic partner, Dexter + Chaney will focus on providing ABC members with technology products and services to help them streamline business practices as they grow and navigate the ever-changing technology landscape.

“For more than 35 years, the aim of our company has been to be the leading provider of technology solutions to the construction industry,” said Norbert Orth, Dexter + Chaney president and CEO. “We have achieved this by working collaboratively with other leaders in the industry to understand the challenges faced by contractors. We are honored and excited to work in partnership with ABC to continue to grow our ability to serve the industry and help merit shop contractors continue to grow their businesses.”

In addition to participating in ABC’s national conferences and events, Dexter + Chaney will be working to bring technology know-how and solutions to members at the local level. “We especially look forward to engaging with ABC chapters as a resource for technical knowledge and as a consultant for change management and growth,” Orth said.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

“Dexter + Chaney was a natural choice to help Associated Builders and Contractors members meet the demands of a growing business,” said ABC President and CEO Michael Bellaman. “Dexter + Chaney’s expertise will add value to ABC member companies by helping them leverage the exciting new technologies available to contractors.”

Dexter + Chaney will join the other strategic partners at ABC’s Workforce Week ’17, Feb. 28 through March 3 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Workforce Week is the ABC’s annual celebration of the best in merit shop construction, featuring the Excellence in Construction® awards, National Craft Championships and more. Visit workforce.abc.org.