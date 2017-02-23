Ditch Witch® Introduces Construction-Grade ST37X Stand-On Trencher

PERRY, Okla., Feb. 23, 2017 –Ditch Witch®, a Charles Machine Works Company, has introduced the ST37X stand-on trencher, the ideal machine for creating footings on residential or commercial properties, installing drainage pipe, trenching and other landscape applications that today’s jobsites demand. The construction-grade ST37X is designed for heavy-duty operation to increase contractor ROI and overall machine longevity.

Powered by a Tier 4, 37-hp (27.6-kW) Yanmar® diesel engine, the ST37X is the most powerful machine in its class. Also equipped with a heavy-duty, 50,000-lb chain and an integrated digging system, the machine allows operators to trench up to 16-in (41-cm) wide and 36-in (91-cm) deep for a cleaner and more consistent footing in less time.

“We continually look to integrate customer feedback into our machines while pushing innovation, and optimizing performance and productivity,” said Chris Thompson, Ditch Witch product manager, compact equipment. “The ST37X is our first stand-on trencher, providing landscape operators a reliable, durable machine to confidently meet and exceed their jobsite needs.”

The innovative machine features a multiposition trencher, centerline to offset digging, which gives operators the opportunity to trench directly next to the backer board when preparing footings. With 43 in (109 cm) of track on the ground, the ST37X also provides the stability to effectively cross-trench for added jobsite versatility.

Designed with the hardworking landscape operator in mind, the machine is equipped with a best-in-class, 74-in2 (188-cm2) operator platform for long hours on the job. The large, spring-supported platform provides more ground clearance than competitive units, while the machine’s standard, dual-lever ground drive controls give operators direct, independent control on each track for jobsite mobility.

The unit’s low-maintenance, track-tensioning system features a grease cylinder for easy adjustments, track removal and simplified maintenance.

For more information about the ST37X, please visit https://www.ditchwitch.com/mini-skid-steer/mini-skid-steer/st37x-stand-on-trencher.