DITCH WITCH INTRODUCES POWERFUL SK1550 MINI SKID STEER

PERRY, Okla., March 30, 2017 – Designed to conquer a variety of complex landscape and irrigation projects, Ditch Witch, a Charles Machine Works Company, introduced the SK1550—the company’s largest and most powerful mini skid steer model to date.

The SK1550 is powered by a 44-hp (32.8-kW) Tier 4 Yanmar® diesel engine and directs 34.5 hp (25.7 kW) to the attachment, allowing the machine to complete tasks typically suited for traditional skid steer loaders, including tree handling and sod transfer. Equipped with an available auxiliary flow control with low, medium and high settings, operators can make adjustments to attachment flow and easily run attachments at their most efficient rate, regardless of the project.

“We continually listen to our customers and seek to expand our product lines to fill specific industry gaps and meet unique market needs, and the SK1550 does exactly that,” said Chris Thompson, Ditch Witch product manager, compact equipment. “As the largest and most powerful mini skid steer in our lineup to date, the SK1550 helps operators tackle heavy-duty landscaping jobs efficiently with a smaller jobsite footprint than a traditional skid steer loader.”

The machine offers a leading, 1,558-lb (708-kg) rated operating capacity to lift heavier loads—more than 50 percent higher capacity than all other mini skid steers in its size class. Equipped with a 94-inch (2.4-m) hinge-pin height, the SK1550 also provides operators flexibility for loading and unloading material on a wide range of dump sites.

The advanced and durable design provides the smoothest ride in the industry, with superior maneuverability and stability on rough terrains while carrying heavy loads. The SK1550 is equipped with a 4.7-mph (7.6-km/h) ground drive speed, in forward and reverse, for increased jobsite cycle times. Optional dual-auxiliary connections help operators utilize advanced attachments for better productivity when handling heavier loads, such as logs, trees and sod.

Leveraging the common look and feel of all construction-grade Ditch Witch compact equipment, the SK1550 offers a best-in-class operating station for enhanced comfort and stability on landscape and irrigation jobs. The 74-in2 (188-cm2) ergonomic operator platform comes standard with dual-lever ground drive controls, allowing the operator to independently control each track for precise mobility. For additional ease-of-use, an optional, single joystick control is also available. Additionally, the SK1550’s durable design has no daily grease zerks, simplifying maintenance and reducing total cost of ownership.

For more information about the SK1550 mini skid steer, visit https://www.ditchwitch.com/mini-skid-steer/mini-skid-steer/sk1550.