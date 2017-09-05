Ditch Witch Organization Partners with Utilicor Technologies, Coring Technology Leader

PERRY, Okla., Aug. 30, 2017 – Public works managers across the nation have welcomed the use of keyhole coring: a less-costly, safer and less-disruptive approach to underground roadway and sidewalk utility repairs than traditional, large excavation techniques. Today, Ditch Witch®, a Charles Machine Works Company, announced its partnership with Utilicor Technologies, Inc. to bring the benefits of advanced keyhole technology and reinstatement to contractors, municipalities and utilities globally.

Utility contractors need not bring heavy and physically demanding equipment like jackhammers and backhoes for every utility maintenance project that requires asphalt or concrete repairs. Instead, they can operate a nimble, construction-grade Ditch Witch mini skid steer fitted with the new Utilicor MTC100 coring attachment to perform repairs, without rerouting traffic or exposing large areas of open excavation.

“Our partnership with coring technology leader, Utilicor, gives our organization a strong point of entry into the coring market,” said Randy Rupp, Ditch Witch vice president of product strategy. “The new MTC100 coring attachment will complement our portfolio of mini skid steers and vacuum excavation equipment for work under paved surfaces, and it gives cities and utilities a quick, money-saving advantage.”

“Utilicor is pleased to partner with the industry-leading Ditch Witch organization, allowing us to expand the reach of our coring and reinstatement technology through their highly-respected, global Ditch Witch dealer network,” said Marshall Pollock, President and CEO, Utilicor Technologies, Inc. “Both of our companies have spent years developing customer confidence in our brands, and we’re fully committed to providing exceptional support and service to our customers. This agreement reaffirms that commitment.”

The MTC100 was developed in partnership with Utilicor as the first product entry into the coring market for the Ditch Witch organization. Designed to work exclusively with the SK-line of mini skid steer units (the SK800, SK1050 and SK1550), the MTC100 can quickly and accurately cut up to an 18-in diameter hole and 22-in depth, minimizing surface disruption. Vacuum systems are then used to excavate down to the utility for maintenance that can be performed from the road surface using special long-handled tools. Once the underground work has been completed, the original core is bonded back into the pavement as a permanent pavement repair for minimal surface disruption – no patching or repaving required.

Coring techniques offer significant cost and time savings. Today, keyhole coring technologies are approximately 50 percent less costly than traditional excavation repairs and disposal removal. And, roads can be reopened to traffic within 30 minutes of repair completion.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

“It comes down to using smaller, more precise tools and a more localized approach,” said Rupp. “The result is less disruption and faster repair.”

In addition to the MTC100 coring attachment, Utilicor provides the market-leading reinstatement material Utilibond™. Capable of supporting up to 50,000 lbs in just 30 minutes, this specially engineered pavement-bonding compound, results in a permanent pavement repair that reduces public inconvenience, requires no additional paving materials and is field-proven to be effective for more than 10 years.

Contractors continually seek better solutions for their customers. To help combat customer challenges, the Ditch Witch organization is constantly adapting and looking to be at the forefront of innovative equipment and jobsite solutions, such as keyhole coring technology.

Utilicor products are now available through the Ditch Witch global dealership network. To find a participating dealer near you, visit http://www.ditchwitch.com/find-a-dealer.