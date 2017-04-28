Dodge Data & Analytics and Dexter + Chaney Partner to Streamline Document and Bid Management Workflows for Construction Professionals

NEW YORK – April 27, 2017 – At Dexter + Chaney’s annual Connect 2017 User Conference in Seattle this week, Dodge Data & Analytics and Dexter + Chaney, a leading provider of construction management software, announced that they will promote and provide Dodge PlanRoom 2017 to Dexter + Chaney subscribers. Dodge PlanRoom 2017 is a simple, secure service for contractors and subcontractors to connect and share project information and manage their bidding process in a convenient, online location.

Through this strategic reseller agreement, Dodge PlanRoom 2017 will be integrated with Dexter + Chaney’s Spectrum® Construction ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Software this year, facilitating streamlined workflow from pre-construction through closeout.

“We are excited to be working with Dexter + Chaney to combine Dodge tools and intelligence with their world-class construction management software,” said Mike Petrullo, Chief Executive Officer, Dodge Data & Analytics. “This is another important step in realizing our vision of creating a cloud-based hub to revolutionize workflow management and connect projects, people, and products in the construction community.”

Dodge Data & Analytics provides comprehensive information and intelligence on the commercial construction industry to customers at every step in the design and build process. Dexter + Chaney’s Spectrum software provides contractors with a comprehensive platform for business and project management across all stages of the project lifecycle.

“Working with Dodge to offer Spectrum PlanRoom powered by Dodge allows us to deliver a new level of seamless integration and workflow optimization to our clients,” said Dexter + Chaney President and CEO Norbert Orth. “We are excited to be, alongside Dodge, at the forefront of a major shift in the way the construction industry does business.”