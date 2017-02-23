Dynapac’s New CC950D Offers Small Size, Big Impact

Feb. 23, 2017 – ROCK HILL S.C. – Dynapac’s new small tandem asphalt roller — the CC950D — is ideal for small-scale compaction work, such as bicycle paths, narrow roads and small parking areas. It fulfills a need for high-quality compaction in areas that are difficult to reach with a larger roller. The small tandem roller comes with an operating mass of about 1.6 tons and a 38-inch drum width.

The Dynapac CC950D features a water-cooled, 3-cylinder, 4-stroke Kubota D722-E4B-KEA-2 diesel engine. The 20 horsepower engine is Tier 4 Final compliant. Together with the large drum diameter and drive motors connected in series, it contributes to excellent accessibility and hill-climbing capacity. High clearance along both edges of the drums facilitates compaction close to elevated structures, such as curbs.

The Dynapac CC950D vibrates at 4,200 vpm (70 Hz) on the front drum with a static rear drum. Shock absorbers on the rear drum minimize vibrations in the operator’s platform, which also offers ample space and ergonomically positioned steps to improve operator comfort. Contractors can work for long periods of time thanks to the unit’s 50-gallon water tank.

The Dynapac CC950D design revolves around minimizing maintenance. Both the steering hitch and steering cylinder are maintenance-free, and the few remaining service points are easily accessible. The instrument panel features an hour meter, horn switch, brake warning lights, battery charging indicator, engine oil pressure indicator and glow plug for aiding engine start during cold temperatures.

A foldable rollover protection system, or ROPS, comes standard so contractors can minimize transport height.