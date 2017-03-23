Efficiency Production announces Arkansas’ Riggs CAT manufacturer’s latest trench safety equipment dealer

Efficiency Production, Inc.—America’s leading manufacturer of trench shielding and shoring safety equipment—is proud to announce the addition of Riggs CAT to Efficiency’s national dealer network.

“We are very excited to partner with Efficiency Production on our new trench protection equipment line,” says Gary O’Keane, Vice President of Rentals at Riggs CAT. “Riggs CAT is known for providing solutions for our customers and their jobsites. Offering these products is just another way our 90 years of serving Arkansas customers will continue.”

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Riggs CAT is one of the oldest Caterpillar dealerships in the United States. Riggs CAT employs over 400 people statewide with personnel and facilities in El Dorado, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Russellville, Springdale, and Texarkana, Arkansas. More information can be found at: www.riggscat.com.

“We are very excited to be entering into a new joint venture with one of Caterpillar’s top rental equipment companies,” says Rod Austin, Efficiency’s Vice President of Sales. “We’ve discovered that a line of trench protection equipment can be a perfect fit for a heavy equipment dealer, and the early returns from Riggs’ efforts confirm the potential for long-term success,” Austin concludes.

Incorporated in 1971, Efficiency Production was the first shoring manufacturer to commercially manufacture and distribute trench shields in the United States and Canada. From its manufacturing headquarters in Mason, Michigan, Efficiency provides the widest selection of standard and custom trench shielding and shoring systems, including:

Steel and Aluminum Trench Shields

Steel Manhole Shields

Build-A-Box™ Aluminum Modular Trench Shielding

Hydraulic Shores, Rescue Shores, Hi-Clearance Shores, and Hydraulic Aluminum Shields

Additionally, Efficiency Production manufactures the country’s PREMIER Slide Rail System, supported by the manufacturer’s Special Operations Shoring Division; the nation’s most experienced team of Slide Rail experts and installers. Efficiency’s versatile products are designed specifically for safe and cost effective installation of utility systems and infrastructure improvements. Visit www.efficiencyproduction.com for more information.