ENGCON’S SAFETY IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVE AWARDED IN ENGLAND

Strömsund, Sweden, June 14, 2017 – Engcon, world leader in tiltrotators for excavators, has been recognized in England for a recently developed safety training program that covers the basic elements of the tiltrotator and its use. The training program earned the Plantworx Innovation Award, which each year draws attention to innovative companies, products and services that have made a major impact within the construction equipment industry.

The training program in the UK is part of Engcon’s ongoing initiative to increase the safety of its products, including the operation of the tiltrotator. The outcomes of the UK NPORS tiltrotator training program will be important for the continued safety initiatives in other Engcon markets, such as the US and Canada.

“We are very pleased to have won this prestigious award. As the largest manufacturer of tiltrotators in the world, we take our corporate responsibility very seriously. It’s therefore gratifying that our efforts, such as this safety training, receive due praise,” says Robert Hunt, Engcon’s Chief Executive in England.

“It’s important to remember that the training program NPORS conducts with our help is not only applicable to Engcon’s tiltrotators, but also to tiltrotators from other manufacturers,” says Robert Hunt.

The training program was developed together with experienced tiltrotator users. To date, 15 NPORS instructors have been trained, tested and certified to conduct training throughout the United Kingdom.

About Engcon

Engcon is the only company that manufactures a complete range of tiltrotators, quick couplers, control systems and tools for excavators in the 1.5-32 metric ton range. Engcon is a privately-owned Group with its parent company, Engcon Holding AB, based in Strömsund, Sweden. In 2016, the Engcon Group achieved $90 million in sales with 200 employees. In 2017, Engcon is establishing the company engcon North America Inc, in Connecticut and expanding its distribution and service network in the US and Canada. More at www.engcon.com/us.