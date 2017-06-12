Equipment Manufacturers Urge Lawmakers to Reclaim U.S. Infrastructure Advantage

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 12, 2017 – The Association of Equipment Manufactures (AEM) today released The U.S. Infrastructure Advantage™, a report that outlines steps lawmakers should take to reclaim the country’s infrastructure advantage. Currently ranked 11th in the world in infrastructure competitiveness, equipment manufacturers believe it is essential to modernize and rebuild America’s core infrastructure network in order to retain the United States’ position as the world’s strongest economy.

The report makes the case for a U.S. infrastructure system that supports the safe and efficient movement of people and goods; provides connectivity between and within rural and urban America; and fosters strong economic growth and robust job creation.

“The United States once had an infrastructure system that was the envy of the world,” said Dennis Slater, AEM President. “Our infrastructure competitiveness and our economic competitiveness are linked. This set of policy recommendations to reclaim our Infrastructure Advantage speak to that connection and outline what government officials should be thinking about as they consider future legislation.”

The U.S. Infrastructure Advantage™ offers five key steps that policymakers and infrastructure stakeholders can use to ensure that policy proposals help reclaim the U.S. Infrastructure Advantage:

Focus on networks and systems

2. Maximize use of smart technology

3. Ensure rural-urban connectivity

4. Expedite project delivery

5. Provide adequate and reliable resources

The report also provides firsthand perspectives from equipment manufacturers about the importance of infrastructure to the United States’ economy.

“Equipment manufacturers have an important role to play in reclaiming the U.S. Infrastructure Advantage. Equipment manufacturers depend on an efficient infrastructure system – directly in their day-to-day operations, as well as indirectly to sustain the economic health of other sectors that rely on our industry,” added Slater. “They also make the equipment that builds and supports U.S. infrastructure construction and operation.”

The report was developed by a task force of executives from the equipment manufacturing industry following a two-year process of discussion and engagement with a wide range of infrastructure stakeholders through AEM’s Infrastructure Vision 2050 thought-leadership initiative.