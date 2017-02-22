FAIRBANKS SCALES TO SHOWCASE WEIGHING INNOVATIONS AT CON EXPO-CON/AGG 2017

Kansas City, MO – Fairbanks Scales Inc., the oldest scale company in the U.S. and the world’s leader in weighing equipment, announces they will be showcasing state-of-the-art industrial scales at the Con Expo-Con/Agg Show in Las Vegas, March 7-11, 2017. Con Expo-Con/Agg is the largest international trade show in the Western Hemisphere serving the construction industries, attracting top-level decision makers from around the world. Visit booth #5818 in the Silver Lot to view the Fairbanks Scales latest groundbreaking innovations in weighing equipment.

Cutting-edge products on display at Fairbanks’ booth will include the Titan Series Portable Vehicle Scale, designed to the highest standards in the industry. The Titan is constructed with multiple 12” and 16” Structural Steel I-beams. These massive supports, coupled with the highest deflection rating on the market, produce an extremely rigid and durable portable weighbridge. The Titan is designed with an open bottom design to prevent moisture from being trapped and creating rust. The Titan load cells are Hermetic Sealed, IP69K rated, Stainless Steel and impervious to moisture intrusion.

Fairbanks Scales will also feature its FB2550 Driver Assist Terminal, designed to speed the vehicle weighing process and reduce associated operating costs. By allowing drivers to remain inside their vehicles, the FB2550 DAT eliminates safety concerns and liabilities due to drivers walking across scale platforms and traffic lanes.

Additionally, show attendees will be able to view the 1605T Series Remote Display, and to watch and discuss with experts how it operates. Fairbanks’ high-intensity LED remote display with integrated traffic light is designed to save you time, space, and money by combining traffic control and display functions in a single device.

The technology is also available as a wireless configuration. The unique all-in-one design with the added benefit of wireless technology eliminates the need for expensive cable and conduit installation.