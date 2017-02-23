From the AEM: Fabric Structures Challenge Record at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Football, anyone? Several games could easily be played simultaneously inside one of the ginormous metal-and-fabric structures that will house Gold Lot exhibits at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 in Las Vegas.

Set-up is well underway in the show’s outdoor lots. Along with the huge cranes that always arrive early, among the most impressive features are the monster membrane buildings that will enclose exhibits, registration and the new Tech Experience.

Pavilion Event Services (PES), the contractor in charge of erecting the structures, said that altogether they will cover 474,777 square feet, or a little more eight football fields.

PES said the total square footage is more than the 450,000-square foot pavilion complex at the CES show in 2001, and the two exhibit hall structures are the longest membrane structures the company has built since it came into existence in 2002.

Here’s the breakdown:

Exhibit halls – 327,204 square feet

Registration (2) – 21,648 square feet

Tech Experience – 19,247 square feet

Exhibitor structures – 46,678 square feet

Total for CONEXPO-CON/AGG – 474,777 square feet

Note: Total does not include small tents/canopies.

For more information on CONEXPO-CON/AGG, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.