GENIE® TRAINING MANAGER TO SPEAK AT CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

REDMOND, WA (February 9, 2017) – Scott Owyen, Training Manager for Genie, a part of the Terex Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) business segment, will present on the topic of “AWP: Working Safely at Height” at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, an international event for the construction industries held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nev., March 7-11. Owyen’s session will take place on Wednesday, March 8, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. PT.

Many aerial jobsite accidents or equipment damage occurs when operators overlook important safety precautions or don’t fully understand how to operate equipment. According to Owyen, the number one priority on any work site is to promote a safe workplace for both the operators and the equipment. “When aerial work platforms and telehandlers are in the field, operators must follow the prescribed operating practices outlined in the manufacturer’s operator’s manuals to keep people and the equipment working safely and productively. To highlight the importance of working safely at height, Owyen’s presentation will cover topics such as:

Industry topics on aerial work platform safety

Why proper training is critical — from a legal standpoint as well as a practical standpoint

How the ANSI A92 and CSA B354 standards in North America are changing and why

Methods to improve jobsite safety

Available training options

“To make safety a top priority on work sites, the first step in ensuring this is to make people aware how important training is to the wellbeing of the operator and the productivity of the machine,” says Owyen. “What we have realized at Genie in the last few years is that there is a lot of misunderstandings and misconceptions about training, especially in the aerial industry, and the goal with our participation in industry events like CONEXPO-CON/AGG is to help clear up the confusion.”