Get Set in 3 Steps for ICUEE, The Demo Expo

MILWAUKEE (May 31, 2017) – Registration is officially open for ICUEE 2017, the International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition. Attendees can look forward to new education opportunities, streamlined registration and enhanced peer networking events.

ICUEE 2017 opens its doors October 3-5 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, as the largest event for utility professionals and construction contractors seeking comprehensive insights into the latest technologies, innovations and industry trends.

Get set in three steps:

Register in advance to save time and money.

Save 50 percent off the onsite badge fee if you register by August 25. (Tip: You can register via any mobile device.) Save even more time onsite: pick up your badge at the show’s new airport registration kiosk before heading to the convention center. Sign up for show education.

New ICUEE walking “field classrooms” will bring education to the show floor to provide an overview on topics geared for those new to the industry. And the prestigious iP Utility Safety Conference and Utility Fleet Conference again bring their comprehensive learning sessions to ICUEE. Join in show networking events.

The ICUEE benefit auction returns, with all proceeds again going to the Call of Duty™ Endowment, which helps military veterans secure high-quality jobs and raises awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. Exhibitors are encouraged to donate items for bidding: contact J.J. Kane Auctioneers (Shannon) at +1 856-764-7163.Not able to make it to ICUEE this year? Join the utility and construction community in giving back with online bidding in addition to the live auction on October 5. An expanded Bourbon, Beer & Bites event on October 5 will feature complimentary tastings of the foods and beverages of Louisville. Also, enjoy the Louisville area with nearly 100 “show your badge” discounts from participating Louisville area attractions, restaurants and retail outlets.

“We know there’s so much to see and do during the show; we want to make it as easy as possible for attendees to connect with exhibitors, take advantage of the education options and connect with peers, as well as have some fun at our networking events,” said Tricia Mallett, ICUEE show director.

Exhibits and “Test Runs”

ICUEE covers more than 25 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits of the latest utility and construction equipment, products and innovations to explore, with specialized exhibit pavilions for fleet management, safety and green utility.

ICUEE is The Demo Expo: Hands-on equipment test drives and interactive product demonstrations include:

2-mile Test Drive Zone for on-road equipment and technologies

for on-road equipment and technologies Indoor Demo Stage for more product demonstrations and best practices in action

The Test Drive Zone, conveniently located near the shuttle-bus drop-off area, will allow attendees to drive the convention center’s Circle of Champions loop around the ICUEE perimeter. Exhibitors interested in participating should call the show toll-free number at +1 800-867-6060 or contact their account executive.

Plenty of transportation options will get attendees around the show, including golf-cart taxi service and intra-show shuttles as well as the “demo express” to Lot K. And take a break at the outdoor Lot Lounge in Area Q with Wi-Fi, charging stations, beverages/snacks and show information.

Visit ICUEE for the latest show information.